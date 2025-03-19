Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

A powerful and effective "Solidarity with Palestine Conference" was organized by the Palestine Foundation Pakistan at a local hotel in Islamabad to express solidarity with the Palestinian people

The speakers included former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Secretary-General of Palestine Foundation Pakistan Dr. Sabir Abu Maryam, renowned anchorperson Harmeet Singh, young leader Shaheer Haider Sialvi, Hurriyat leader Dr. Syed Mujahid Gilani, social activist Razi Tahir, senior journalist Nadir Baloch, and Professor Shozab Askari. All the speakers unanimously expressed full support for the Palestinian people’s struggle for freedom and pledged to continue all possible efforts to support the oppressed Palestinians.

The conference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by speeches from the speakers condemning the ongoing oppression and genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi emphasized that the global community’s criminal silence and the Muslim Ummah’s inaction are not only regrettable but a disgrace to humanity. Dr. Sabir Abu Maryam demanded that Al-Quds Day be officially observed on the occasion of Jumu’atul-Wida (the last Friday of Ramadan) and urged the Government of Pakistan to raise its voice for Palestinian rights on the international stage. PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan stated that the Muslim Ummah’s silence and inaction over the past year are not only unfortunate but a historical tragedy.

He questioned whether Pakistan is ready to face the reality of its role in this indifference.

Hurriyat leader Dr. Syed Mujahid Gilani declared that the people of Palestine and Kashmir are fighting for their freedom, and the path Hamas follows is the true path to liberation. Razi Tahir stressed the need to awaken from negligence and understand the human and national duty to advocate for Palestine on every platform. Anchorperson Harmeet Singh asserted that people worldwide stand with the people of Gaza, calling Gaza’s tragedy a humanitarian catastrophe. He stated that anyone with a beating heart rejects the illegitimate state of Israel and its occupation.

Participants also passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring humanitarian aid, and restoring the basic rights of the Palestinian people. The speakers strongly condemned the ongoing American and British aggression in Yemen, calling on the Muslim Ummah to raise their voices not only for Palestine but also for the oppressed people of Yemen and to play a role in ensuring an immediate ceasefire there as well.

Journalists, social activists, civil society representatives, and educators present at the conference emphasized that expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people is the need of the hour. They urged the international community to take notice of the atrocities against Palestinians and hold Israel accountable for its human rights violations.

The conference concluded with prayers for the martyrs of Palestine and a renewed pledge that the people of Pakistan will always stand with the oppressed.