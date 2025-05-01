Open Menu

Pakistan Unveils 10-year Power Plan To Cut Costs Boost Energy Independence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Pakistan has introduced a new 10-year energy plan aimed at delivering affordable electricity, easing the burden on the national economy, and reducing reliance on imported fuels.

The plan marks a major shift towards transparency and economic efficiency in the country’s power sector, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The newly announced Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) focuses on supplying low-cost and reliable electricity to the public. All new projects under the plan have been selected based on a minimum-cost principle.

The government estimates a national saving of $10 billion (Rs 2,790 billion) by adjusting project completion timelines. Additionally, the removal of 7,967 MW worth of planned projects from the schedule has saved another $7 billion (Rs 1,953 billion).

For the first time, project selection has been carried out on merit and transparency. The plan prioritizes national interest over individual or group benefits.

Several expensive and unnecessary projects have been canceled to ensure effective expansion of power generation.

Initially, the plan included 14,984 MW of new projects. This has now been reduced to 7,017 MW to avoid overcapacity and unnecessary spending. Meanwhile, 7,967 MW of new projects focusing on domestic resources have been added.

A major feature of the new plan is the shift away from imported fuels like coal and gas. Future projects will prioritize local energy sources such as hydro, nuclear, wind, and mineral-based power. This move is expected to save billions of Dollars annually and strengthen energy security.

The government aims to make future power projects competitive. Private sector participation will be encouraged to increase investment and innovation in the energy market.

Officials said the plan will ensure a stable, sustainable, and merit-driven electricity supply across Pakistan.

