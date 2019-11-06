Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wendesday said Pakistan had unveiled the evolution of green economy under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership

He was addressing the inaugural session of the 7th International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Asia Regional Conservation Forum (RCF) being hosted for the first time by Pakistan here.

The climate change adviser said the forum was a rich collection of international experts from the region and world over including participants from 35 countries from Asia and other parts of the globe.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's book "To the dwindling forests and wildlife in Pakistan" wrote in 1980, he said and added, "Prime Minister Imran Khan is one of those first people in Pakistan who started talking about environmental degradation and climate change when these things were alien to the people." Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said, was the first political party with a green agenda in its 2013 elections campaign and implemented on top priority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "We are the first country to take Bonn Challenge and accomplished it beyond the set target which shows the motivation of the nation and sincerity of the leadership to conserve environment," he added.

While elaborating the government's key priorities for environment preservation and fighting climate change, Amin Aslam said, "We have made five-point agenda for next years. The ambitious 10 billion Tree Tsunami, Clean Green Index, Ban on Single Use Plastic Bags, Electric Vehicle Policy and Recharge Pakistan are the core agendas set by the government." He said the Federal cabinet had recently approved the first electric vehicle policy that would bring green development and employment opportunities.

However, realizing the huge floods water loss in monsoon, Recharge Pakistan programme had been framed to save flood water to restore underground water.

IUCN President Zhang Xinsheng thanked the prime minister and adviser for their leadership to host the 7th IUCN Asia RCF.

He also admired Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in United Nations Climate Action Summit and his passion for nature and environment conservation.

Zhang said Asia was the fastest growing region with huge risks of environmental degradation due to climate change.

"Asia has provided diverse leadership to IUCN. We will discuss the challenges and issues faced by Asia due to global environmental degradation and its solutions which would be incorporated at the World Conservation Congress to be held in Marseille, France," he added.

IUCN Acting Director General Dr Grethel Aguilar, Pakistan is a country with diverse ecosystems and great biodiversity.

"The forum is crucial milestone for IUCN regional partners' preparation for the Congress in Marseille which will bring state representatives, local people, civil society members and young members together to raise their voices to protect nature and the planet from deterioration," she added.

She appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership and commitment for achieving the Bonn Challenge through Billion Tree Afforestation Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and revived 350,000 hectares degraded forest land.

Earlier, the welcome remarks were delivered by IUCN Asia Regional Director and Director for Regional Hub for Asia-Oceania Aban Marker Kabraji.

The 7th IUCN Asia RCF had been inaugurated by the prime minister and over 170 foreign delegates including India were participating in the forum.