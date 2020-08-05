UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Unveils Its First Political Map In Line With UN Pledges: Moeed

Wed 05th August 2020

Pakistan unveils its first political map in line with UN pledges: Moeed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said Pakistan had unveiled its first political map in line with its principal stance on Kashmir and pledges made at the forum of the United Nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said Pakistan had unveiled its first political map in line with its principal stance on Kashmir and pledges made at the forum of the United Nations.

He was addressing media after unveiling the new political map of the country at a local park, flanked by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz.

He said the map had clearly indicated the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory.

"It is the first political map of Pakistan which is as per the aspirations and desires of the nation and Kashmiri people," he added.

