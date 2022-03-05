Pakistan upholds high moral values by hosting Afghan reguees for 40 years: President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistanis were a nation of high moral values, who had been hosting the Afghan refugees for over 40 years.

No country in the world had accepted the refugees, rather they were being denied entry, but Pakistan had upheld high moral values in that regard, he said while addressing the 13th Karachi Literature Festival (KFL).

The president said he was an avid reader of books. Though so much information was available online, still the importance of book reading could not be denied.

He said the human being derived concepts from reading a book according to their own nature, and thus they formed different points of view.

He appreciated the KLF organizers, who were regularly organizing such event to promote literature in Pakistan.

Dr Alvi also highlighted the struggle and role of National poet Dr Allama Muhamamd Iqbal and Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for Pakistan.

The president expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives blast in the Peshawar mosque suicide attack.

Earlier, President Alvi distributed KLF awards among the authors in different categories, including English Fiction, urdu Poet, Best Book Sindhi, Best Book Balochi, Best Book Punjabi and Best Book in Pushto.

President Emeritus of National academy of Performing Arts Zia Mohyddin and Oxford University Press Managing Director Arshad Saeed Hussain also addressed the ceremony.