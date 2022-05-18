Pakistan urged to learn lesson from Sri Lankan economic catastrophe

(@FahadShabbir)

South Asian countries, particularly Pakistan must take the Sri Lankan crisis as a learning lesson and must understand the reasons that led to the economic catastrophe, said the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) Director Dr Neelum Nigar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :South Asian countries, particularly Pakistan must take the Sri Lankan crisis as a learning lesson and must understand the reasons that led to the economic catastrophe, said the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) Director Dr Neelum Nigar.

In her introductory remarks in a Panel Discussion titled, "Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis and What Pakistan needs to Learn," she stated that the policymakers in Pakistan must come up with clear policy options to avoid the Sri Lanka like crisis. The discussion was organized by the CSP at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

ISSI BoG Chairman, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood said that one should live within one's means as going beyond the limits and investing in unproductive solutions could lead to debt trap like situation.

Therefore, right decisions at the right time were need of the hour if Pakistan was to avoid Sri Lanka like situation.

In his remarks about the current state of Pakistan's economy, Economist Sharukh Wani added that bad policy decisions were leading the Pakistani economy on the downward spiral. This was partly due to lack of political ownership arising out of political instability in the country.

Imran Sardar also stressed that the global geopolitical dynamics along with Pakistan's dependence on major powers have hugely impacted its economy.

Later, an interactive discussion session was held, in which the speakers responded to questions raised by the audience.