Pakistan urgently needs to accelerate progress on sustainable development goals, says Climate Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Pakistan must urgently realign its development priorities with the global 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Pakistan SDG’s Policy Dialogue for Action in Islamabad, he warned that the country ranks lowest in South Asia on SDG progress.

Pakistan currently sits at 137 out of 166 countries in the 2024 SDG Index, scoring just 57.02, far behind neighbors like India (63.99), Bangladesh (64.35), and Sri Lanka (67.43).

Dr. Malik highlighted severe challenges in clean water, sustainable cities, climate action, and governance, stressing that SDGs have not been properly integrated into provincial plans.

“We are on the brink of water scarcity, yet lack the seriousness this issue demands,” he said, calling the crisis a “silent national emergency.

”

He also criticized worsening urban pollution, stating, “Our cities are among the most polluted in the world — this is not progress, but environmental collapse.”

The minister urged collaboration between government, civil society, and businesses, emphasizing evidence-based policies and climate finance.

“Development is not just about numbers — it is about clean air, safe drinking water, dignified living, and a secure future,”he said.

The ministry pledged to work with provinces and stakeholders to accelerate SDG progress. Dr. Malik’s closing warning: “Time is running out. Eitherwe, act now, or history will leave us behind.”