Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of diplomats

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar and discussed with him matters of mutual interest.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his Afghan counterpart of the actions taken so far by the law enforcement agencies in connection with the incident occurred on last Friday.

He assured the Afghan Foreign Minister that Pakistan Government will take all possible steps to arrest the accused and bring them to justice at the earliest. He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully aware of the diplomatic norms.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the security of the Afghan embassy and consulate in Pakistan has been further enhanced.

He said we hope that the Afghan government will review its decision of calling back its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan keeping in view Pakistan's serious efforts.

The Afghan Foreign Minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his personal interest in the investigation into the incident.

He also appreciated the efforts by Shah Mahmood Qureshi for enhancing security of the Afghan embassy and the consulate.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had earlier said that the incident involving the daughter of the ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan "was not an abduction" at all.

He had expressed these words while talking to a tv on Sunday.

Sheikh Rashid said that the daughter had first claimed that her phone was stolen, "and later handed her phone over but with the data deleted".

The interior minister said that the CCTV footage of the time of the incident had been reviewed and it was found that there were not two, but three taxis that she had used.

“She took a taxi from Daman Koh and did not return home," said Rashid, adding that three videos had been reviewed, whereas an attempt to acquire a fourth is being made.

“The girl went from F-7 to Daman Koh and then over to the F-9 Park area,” the minister had further said, detailing the events of the day.

He said that when the girl stepped out of the home, she walked over to Khadda Market first for shopping.

The minister had said that a point in her journey, ahead of the Gakhar Plaza, is a blind spot at the moment as the authorities have not been able to obtain the footage for the area yet.

The minister said: “The girl also used her mobile phone internet services while at Daman Koh,"

The photograph of the girl circulating on media "does not belong to the girl” he added.

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah AliKhil posted picture of her daughter on his Twitter account and rejected the picture of the girl being circulated on social media.