Pakistan Urges End To Israel Occupation, Calls For Upholding Palestinian Rights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 08:29 PM
Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering stance on Palestine, calling for an immediate end to Israel's illegal occupation and urged the international community to uphold Palestinian rights during a debate at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering stance on Palestine, calling for an immediate end to Israel's illegal occupation and urged the international community to uphold Palestinian rights during a debate at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Thursday.
Addressing the UNHRC debate on the situation of human rights in occupied Palestine, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch presented Pakistan’s consistent position on the urgent and imperative necessity of upholding international law, especially at a time of grave threats to regional peace, security, and the credibility of the international system.
She emphasized that all human rights flow from the right to self-determination, which was enshrined in the UN Charter and international human rights law.
“Aggression and settler-colonialism in Palestine could no longer be rewarded with impunity,” she said adding that Israel’s illegal occupation must end and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination must be realised to avert genocide and apartheid.
The foreign secretary also reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support for a viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Recent Stories
Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab
ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College
Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police
Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates rese ..
Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC
IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail case
Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee factory in Jhang
Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan
Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements
164th PESSI governing body meeting held
Quetta Administration takes concrete step to prevent Congo virus
Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College3 minutes ago
-
Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police44 seconds ago
-
Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates research centre & audito ..45 seconds ago
-
Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC47 seconds ago
-
IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail case48 seconds ago
-
Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee factory in Jhang50 seconds ago
-
Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements19 minutes ago
-
164th PESSI governing body meeting held7 minutes ago
-
Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted7 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps to bring the Muslim Ummah closer to Pakistan on int ..39 minutes ago
-
Farmers to submit data for tube-wells solarization in Quetta7 minutes ago