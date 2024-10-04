Open Menu

Pakistan Urges End To Israel Occupation, Calls For Upholding Palestinian Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering stance on Palestine, calling for an immediate end to Israel's illegal occupation and urged the international community to uphold Palestinian rights during a debate at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Thursday

Addressing the UNHRC debate on the situation of human rights in occupied Palestine, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch presented Pakistan’s consistent position on the urgent and imperative necessity of upholding international law, especially at a time of grave threats to regional peace, security, and the credibility of the international system.

She emphasized that all human rights flow from the right to self-determination, which was enshrined in the UN Charter and international human rights law.

“Aggression and settler-colonialism in Palestine could no longer be rewarded with impunity,” she said adding that Israel’s illegal occupation must end and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination must be realised to avert genocide and apartheid.

The foreign secretary also reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support for a viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

