Pakistan urges EU for prioritizing youth-centric projects in future grants

Pakistan on Wednesday urged the European Union (EU) to give priority to youth-centric projects in future grants to ensure human resource development in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday urged the European Union (EU) to give priority to youth-centric projects in future grants to ensure human resource development in the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar requested this to EU Ambassador in Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara during a meeting here.

The meeting focused on exploring possibilities for future collaboration between the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme and EU to ensure youth development in Pakistan.

In a news release, Usman Dar said the government had launched multiple initiatives under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Programme. " We have started Rs. 100 billion loans scheme for Youth to enable them in setting up small and medium sized businesses. Additionally, 100, 000 youth will be given technical skills and trainings in traditional as well as hi-tech fields under Hunarmand Pakistan scheme," he added.

Androulla Kaminara said that EU had been assisting Pakistan in the fields of education, agriculture, rural development and others. She said the EU had utilized a budget of 618 million Euros for intervention in various areas in Pakistan during the last seven years.

"Budgetary allocations for next seven years will be finalized within a couple of months", she added.

Usman Dar underlined the need for prioritizing youth related projects in future.

Both the dignitaries agreed to hold follow up meetings to ensure youth-centric collaboration between the EU and PM Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office were also present during the meeting.