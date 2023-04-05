Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against Muslims

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has called on India to take demonstrable steps for protection of Muslims enabling them to practice their faith and hold accountable those responsible for such hateful acts.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed deep concern over alarming rise in violence against Muslims in India, after latest such acts in eight states of the country.

She called on India to take demonstrable steps for protection of Muslims enabling them to practice their faith and hold accountable those responsible for such hateful acts.

Welcoming OIC's statement in this regard, the spokesperson noted that terrifying rise in Islamophobia in India was consequence of majoritarian Hindutva agenda and anti-Muslim rife in Indian politics.

She reiterated Pakistan's concern about well-being of Kashmiri leaders and human rights defenders incarcerated in India and Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and impressed upon India to end suppression of journalists and human rights defenders.

Responding to a question about remarks of Indian external affairs minister, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said the remarks reflect Indian politicians' unhealthy obsession with Pakistan after they failed to malign and isolate Pakistan at diplomatic front.

She said Indian politicians, in their anti-Pakistan rhetoric, very conveniently overlook the developments in their country where the social fabric has been ripped apart due to the extremist Hindutva ideology.

Alluding to Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal's visit to China, she said the Minister has expressed Pakistan's desire to explore opportunities for shared growth of developing countries with investments to fill economic gaps.

To a question about latest attack of Israeli forces on Palestinians offering prayers in Al Aqsa mosque, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan condemns the attack and urges international community to take immediate action to end these inhuman actions against unarmed Palestinians.

She said this continuous pattern of Israeli oppression not only violates the religious freedom of Palestinians but also hurts religious sentiments of Muslims around the world.