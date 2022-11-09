UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges Israel To Allow UNRWA To Discharge Its Duties Freely

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2022 | 12:07 PM

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

Pakistani delegate Bilal Chaudhry voiced deep concern over the movement and access restrictions imposed on Palestinian refugees and the UN agency's staff within Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) Pakistan at the United Nations has called on Israel to allow the UN agency mandated to care for Palestinian refugees, to discharge its humanitarian duties freely in accordance with international humanitarian, human rights and refugee law.

Speaking in the UN General Assembly's Fourth Committee, Pakistani delegate Bilal Chaudhry voiced deep concern over the movement and access restrictions imposed on Palestinian refugees and the UN agency's staff within Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

He said the Israeli blockade of Gaza, compounded by the pandemic’s impact, drastically limited economic activity in that territory and impeded the agency's operations.

