Pakistan Urges Israel To Allow UN's Agency Caring For Palestinians To Operate Freely In Occupied Territory

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan has called on Israel, which occupies Palestine's territory, to allow UNRWA, the U.N. agency mandated to care for Palestinian refugees, to discharge its humanitarian duties freely in accordance with international humanitarian, human rights and refugee law

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan has called on Israel, which occupies Palestine's territory, to allow UNRWA, the U.N. agency mandated to care for Palestinian refugees, to discharge its humanitarian duties freely in accordance with international humanitarian, human rights and refugee law.

Speaking in the UN General Assembly's Fourth Committee, Pakistani delegate Bilal Chaudhry voiced Pakistan's "deep concern" over the movement and access restrictions imposed on Palestinian refugees and UNRWA's staff within the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, pointing out that the Israeli blockade of Gaza, compounded by the pandemic's impact, drastically limited the economic activity in that territory and impeded the agency's operations there.

The Fourth Committee deals with special political and decolonization matters.

"We take this opportunity to greatly appreciate UNRWA's support in infrastructure, education and health sectors, especially the educational digitalization strategy and COVID-19 vaccination campaign," Chaudhry, who is a counsellor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, said Monday.

In addition to supporting the Palestinian refugees, he said, UNRWA's work contributes to regional peace and stability.

As such, ensuring its adequate financing was a critical international responsibility that must be fulfilled.

"The world simply cannot fail the Palestinian refugees," the Pakistani delegate said, adding, "Their humanitarian needs cannot be mortgaged to political expedience and partisan interests." Diversifying UNRWA's donor base and adopting responsible investment strategies are valuable initiatives, especially in these challenging times, he said.

"On its part," he said, "Pakistan has been UNRWA's reliable and time-tested partner, and our commitment to extend financial and political support to UNRWA remains unfettered.

"This commitment is a natural corollary of Pakistan's strong affiliation with the Palestinian cause." Earlier, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, presenting its annual report, said his agency, which relies on voluntary contributions, is short by about $100 million every year.

He appealed for more funds so that it can implement its digital strategy, deliver on environmental sustainability commitments and replace obsolete basic assets while also promoting the rights and well-being of Palestinian refugees.

