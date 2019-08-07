UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Urges OIC To Convene Emergency Meeting Of Kashmir Contact Group: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said that Pakistan urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an emergency meeting of its contact group on Jammu & Kashmir that shared its grave concerns over Indian aggression in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK)

Qureshi who is in Jeddah, in a series of tweets, said Pakistan had asked the OIC to show solidarity through action with the people of IoK by recognizing that this unilateral step by India was against the very status of IoK as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

"(The) OIC recognizes that this aggression puts more than 1.5 billion people of South Asia at risk," he added.

The minister further posted that he reiterated Pakistan's stance on the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and noted that India's hostility did not give much hope for a covenant for peace.

