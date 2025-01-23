Pakistan urges plan for Gaza reconstruction; Israeli raids may derail ceasefire: FO spox

Pakistan on Thursday urged the international community to develop a concrete plan for the reconstruction of Gaza in line with the UN Security Council resolutions and take serious note of the latest Israeli raids which could undermine the ceasefire

"We urge the international community to develop a concrete plan for the reconstruction of Gaza in line with UN Security Council resolutions. We also call for accountability for the Israeli crimes committed in this brutal war, describing it as an essential element in restoring international legitimacy," Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said at her weekly press briefing.

He said that Pakistan welcomed the initiation of the Gaza ceasefire and the subsequent release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners which was achieved through the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

He said that Pakistan continued to support the two-state solution based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, resolutions of the UN Security Council, and decisions of the International Court of Justice.

The spokesperson also unequivocally condemned the latest Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, which resulted in the killing of 10 Palestinians. Such actions potentially undermine the ceasefire in Gaza, and we urge the international community to take serious note of these developments, he remarked.

Highlighting the tragic incident involving the capsizing of a boat off the coast of Morocco, he said so far, 22 survivors had been confirmed as Pakistani nationals based on verified information.

He said that the Pakistan embassy in Morocco remained in contact with the Pakistani survivors to provide any necessary assistance and was coordinating with the Moroccan authorities to ascertain the identity of any additional Pakistani nationals involved in the tragedy.

Spokesperson Shafqat Khan told the media that as part of Pakistan's "Look Africa" policy, Additional Foreign Secretary for Africa, Hamid Asghar Khan, was currently visiting Africa and had already conducted bilateral consultations with officials in Djibouti, Rwanda, and Uganda.

He said that before these consultations, bilateral MoUs were signed to convene these consultations annually.

He said that during the consultations with Rwanda, discussions covered areas such as culture, defense and security, education, science, and information technology. A key highlight was the initiation of negotiations on a Preferential Trade Agreement.

He said that in the 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations in Islamabad, Netherlands and Pakistan discussed a wide range of topics, including economic, political, trade, and investment ties, as well as climate change, agriculture, water management, dairy and livestock, education, and culture.

He said in the fourth round of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Bilateral Political Consultations being held in Islamabad on the day, both sides are discussing a broad range of bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade, energy, information technology, defense, health, connectivity, and education sectors.