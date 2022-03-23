UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges Saudi Arabia For Early Hajj Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Pakistan on Wednesday urged Saudi Arabia for early signing of an agreement for smooth sailing of the Hajj operation this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday urged Saudi Arabia for early signing of an agreement for smooth sailing of the Hajj operation this year.

The request to the effect was extended by a Pakistani delegation led by Secretary Religious Affairs Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar in a meeting with Saudi Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Abdelfattah bin Suleiman Mashat on the sidelines of Conference and Exhibition of Hajj and Umrah Services titled "Transformation toward Innovation" in Jeddah.

Sardar Ajaz observed that an early agreement would help the Religious Ministry frame the Hajj policy, including the timeframe for submission of applications by intending pilgrims and rest of the arrangements in an appropriate manner, according to a press release.

The secretary also discussed the Hajj expenses, quota, SOPs, Road to Makkah Project, urdu help-lines and development of a mobile App, provision of economical camps in Mina and Arafat for both government and private Hajj schemes, and food hygiene.

Saudi Deputy Minister Dr Abdelfattah said his ministry would apprise the Pakistani officials soon about the Hajj quota and SOPs. He, however, asked Sardar Ajaz to take all anticipatory measures, keeping in view limited, moderate and full-fledged Hajj operation.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani delegation visited various service providers' stalls at the exhibition such as caterings and transports, besides touring the Mossasa South Asia.

Besides Secretary Sardar Ajaz, the delegation included Director General Hajj Jeddah Ibrar Mirza, Director Hajj Sajid Manzoor Asadi and a representative of private Hajj companies.

It may be mentioned that the Conference and Exhibition of Hajj and Umrah Services are organized by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in cooperation with the Doyof Al-Rahman Programme, which is one of the executive programmes of the Saudi Vision 2030.

