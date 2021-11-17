UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges Security Council, UN Chief To Give 'high Priority' To Resolving Kashmir Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:14 AM

Pakistan urges Security Council, UN chief to give 'high priority' to resolving Kashmir dispute

Pakistan has warned the UN Security Council of the the threat that the "grave" situation in Jammu and Kashmir poses to world peace, saying it should be a "high priority" for the Council to resolve the Kashmir dispute based on its own resolutions

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan has warned the UN Security Council of the the threat that the "grave" situation in Jammu and Kashmir poses to world peace, saying it should be a "high priority" for the Council to resolve the Kashmir dispute based on its own resolutions.

Speaking in a debate in the 15-member Council on the role of preventive diplomacy, Ambassador Munir Akram said it should also be a "high priority" for the UN Secretary-General to utilize his authority to promote such a fair and peaceful resolution of the dispute and ending the massive human rights violations taking place in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

"That, surely," he said, "is the essence of preventive diplomacy, envisaged in the UN Charter.

"No party should have the ability to veto the exercise of the endeavours of the Security Council or the Secretary-General for conflict resolution." At the outset of his remarks, the Pakistani envoy said, "We are living in dangerous times marked by the unilateral use or threat of force, foreign interventions, foreign occupation, the suppression of legitimate freedom struggles, as in Jammu and Kashmir..." In this regard, he also drew attention to the resurgence of the ideologies of hate fascism, racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia; growing poverty, inequality and environmental degradation; rising global tensions, proliferating military alliances and a destabilizing and dangerous nuclear and conventional arms race.

Ambassador Akram said that human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir escalated sharply after the 5 August 2019 unilateral measures taken by India to forcibly annex it and change its demography in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions which prescribe a UN-supervised plebiscite by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine the State's final disposition.

"These actions constitute grave violations of international law, including the Geneva Conventions and could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity." Noting that three wars have been fought over Jammu and Kashmir, he said another war was narrowly averted in February 2019 due to Pakistan's exercise of self-restraint.

"Despite the revival of the 2003 ceasefire, threats against Pakistan and the repression in Kashmir have not abated," Ambassador Akram told the Security Council. "A conflict could have catastrophic consequences for South Asia and the world." Addressing the root causes of conflicts and disputes must be the principal modality for preventive diplomacy, he emphasized.

"The General Assembly, the Economic and Social Council, the ICJ (International Court of Justice) and the Peace-building Commission all have important roles in addressing the root causes of conflict, especially a conflict between nuclear-armed States," the Pakistani envoy said.

"In the final analysis, however, it is the Security Council which must utilize its Primary authority under the Charter to secure the just and peaceful settlement of conflicts and disputes in accordance with its own resolutions and decisions."

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Nuclear Jammu Geneva February August 2019 All Race Asia Court

Recent Stories

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

2 minutes ago
 NACTA head urges to adopt tolerance

NACTA head urges to adopt tolerance

2 minutes ago
 US Sells $56Mln in Seized Cryptocurrency, First St ..

US Sells $56Mln in Seized Cryptocurrency, First Step to Help Fraud Victims - Jus ..

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2021

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2021

31 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak launches the &#039;Global Toler ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches the &#039;Global Tolerance Alliance&#039; and opens ..

46 minutes ago
 Belarusian Foreign Minister Tells Borrell That Min ..

Belarusian Foreign Minister Tells Borrell That Minsk Aims to Resolve Migration C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.