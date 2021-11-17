Pakistan urges Security Council, UN chief to give 'high priority' to resolving Kashmir dispute

Pakistan has warned the UN Security Council of the the threat that the "grave" situation in Jammu and Kashmir poses to world peace, saying it should be a "high priority" for the Council to resolve the Kashmir dispute based on its own resolutions

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan has warned the UN Security Council of the the threat that the "grave" situation in Jammu and Kashmir poses to world peace, saying it should be a "high priority" for the Council to resolve the Kashmir dispute based on its own resolutions.

Speaking in a debate in the 15-member Council on the role of preventive diplomacy, Ambassador Munir Akram said it should also be a "high priority" for the UN Secretary-General to utilize his authority to promote such a fair and peaceful resolution of the dispute and ending the massive human rights violations taking place in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

"That, surely," he said, "is the essence of preventive diplomacy, envisaged in the UN Charter.

"No party should have the ability to veto the exercise of the endeavours of the Security Council or the Secretary-General for conflict resolution." At the outset of his remarks, the Pakistani envoy said, "We are living in dangerous times marked by the unilateral use or threat of force, foreign interventions, foreign occupation, the suppression of legitimate freedom struggles, as in Jammu and Kashmir..." In this regard, he also drew attention to the resurgence of the ideologies of hate fascism, racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia; growing poverty, inequality and environmental degradation; rising global tensions, proliferating military alliances and a destabilizing and dangerous nuclear and conventional arms race.

Ambassador Akram said that human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir escalated sharply after the 5 August 2019 unilateral measures taken by India to forcibly annex it and change its demography in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions which prescribe a UN-supervised plebiscite by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine the State's final disposition.

"These actions constitute grave violations of international law, including the Geneva Conventions and could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity." Noting that three wars have been fought over Jammu and Kashmir, he said another war was narrowly averted in February 2019 due to Pakistan's exercise of self-restraint.

"Despite the revival of the 2003 ceasefire, threats against Pakistan and the repression in Kashmir have not abated," Ambassador Akram told the Security Council. "A conflict could have catastrophic consequences for South Asia and the world." Addressing the root causes of conflicts and disputes must be the principal modality for preventive diplomacy, he emphasized.

"The General Assembly, the Economic and Social Council, the ICJ (International Court of Justice) and the Peace-building Commission all have important roles in addressing the root causes of conflict, especially a conflict between nuclear-armed States," the Pakistani envoy said.

"In the final analysis, however, it is the Security Council which must utilize its Primary authority under the Charter to secure the just and peaceful settlement of conflicts and disputes in accordance with its own resolutions and decisions."