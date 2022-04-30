UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges UN Not To Forget Rights Violations In Kashmir, Palestine, Amid Focus On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Pakistan urges UN not to forget rights violations in Kashmir, Palestine, amid focus on Ukraine

Amid the world focus on the crisis in Ukraine, a senior Pakistani diplomat has urged the UN to promote universal accountability for grave human rights violations, especially in situation of foreign occupation - Kashmir and Palestine - as he stressed that there should be no disparity between such violations in two different circumstances

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Amid the world focus on the crisis in Ukraine, a senior Pakistani diplomat has urged the UN to promote universal accountability for grave human rights violations, especially in situation of foreign occupation - Kashmir and Palestine - as he stressed that there should be no disparity between such violations in two different circumstances.

"If we want to pay attention to a particular situation which is currently in the limelight, we should also not forget the situations of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir, where human rights are being trampled every day, and where counter-terrorism laws are used to silence civil society," Ambassador Aamir Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, said at a virtual event where the alleged rights violations in the war-hit Ukraine were highlighted by several members.

"If we are raising voice in the context of one situation, we should not forget raising our voices in other two situations as well," he emphasized.

In this regard, the Pakistani envoy urged the international community and the Office of High Commissioner of Human Rights in Geneva to make pronouncements on violations of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir and in Palestine as well, just like they were making pronouncements elsewhere - referring to Ukraine.

"Earlier today," he said, "there was mention of global shocks (Ukraine crisis), in the context of violation of human rights - I would like to add here that the application of human rights in the Charter should be universal and impartial.

"Just like there is no hierarchy or precedence in the context of two sets of rights, i.e. economic rights or civil/political rights, there is also no disparity between violations of human rights in two different situations," Aamir Khan added.

The virtual event was held to mark the second anniversary of the UN Secretary-General's Call to Action for Human Rights, and the Pakistani envoy called it an opportunity to exchange views on how to advance SG's Agenda for human rights more robustly, including by exploring its linkages with 'Our Common Agenda', which deals with what has become known as the three "Cs' - 'Conflict, Climate Risk, and Covid-19" - linked by some, to poverty UN Under-Secretary-General for Policy, Volkar Turk, moderated the event.

"For the universal promotion and preservation of human rights, in this regard, we need to end the politicization of human rights; follow a cooperative approach based on principles of non-discrimination and genuine dialogue; and promote the UPR (universal periodic review) as a state-led peer process, which is not exploited through partisan pressures," Ambassador Aamir Khan said.

He also called for giving equal attention to socio-economic rights.

"The Right to Development must become a global international legally in forcible right, especially through a legally binding international convention on Right to Development," the Pakistani envoy said, adding that the right was even more imperative in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and the challenge of achieving the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

At the same time, he said the UN should supplement governments' efforts and give due regard to national priorities, interests and particular circumstances of countries concerned.

In doing so, he added, the UN should respond to the violations of human rights, focusing on upholding respect for the Charter; eliminate double standards and promote universal accountability for grave human rights violations, especially in situation of foreign occupation.

Noting that human rights are a cardinal principle in the UN Charter alongside development and peace and security, the Pakistani envoy said, "It is unfortunate that despite so much progress on the front of human rights, the egregious and systematic human rights violations continue unabated including in situations of foreign occupation.

"Millions of human beings continue to be victims of racism, racial discrimination, Islamophobia, xenophobia and related intolerance, including their contemporary forms, some of which manifest in violent forms." Against this backdrop, Aamir Khan welcomed the Secretary-General's "Call to Action for Human Rights" and his report "Our Common Agenda".

"We must endeavour to work together to find a common framework through consultation, coordination and consensus," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Exchange Palestine Ukraine Civil Society Aamir Khan Jammu Progress Geneva Same Event Million

Recent Stories

EAC positive step to save economy: FCCI chief

EAC positive step to save economy: FCCI chief

23 seconds ago
 50% decrease in load-shedding from May 1

50% decrease in load-shedding from May 1

26 seconds ago
 People should give food to beggars, not cash: NCRC ..

People should give food to beggars, not cash: NCRC Chairman

27 seconds ago
 Bayern crash at Mainz, Haaland hits hat-trick in D ..

Bayern crash at Mainz, Haaland hits hat-trick in Dortmund defeat

31 seconds ago
 Liverpool pile pressure on City as Norwich are rel ..

Liverpool pile pressure on City as Norwich are relegated

6 minutes ago
 Mission accomplished for Ancelotti as Real Madrid ..

Mission accomplished for Ancelotti as Real Madrid reunion pays off

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.