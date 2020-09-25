Pakistan Urges UN to Establish International Day to Combat Islamophobia - Prime Minister

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:07 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the UN General Assembly on Friday to establish an international day to fight Islamophobia.
"This Assembly should declare an international day to combat Islamophobia," Khan said in his remarks.
Khan pointed out that the pandemic offered an opportunity to bring humanity together, however, it had instead increased global tensions and boosted racial and religious hatred as well as Islamophobia.