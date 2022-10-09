UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges UN To Take Concrete Steps To Address Kashmir, Palestine Situations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Pakistan urges UN to take concrete steps to address Kashmir, Palestine situations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan has urged the United Nations to take concrete steps to address the situations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine where people are still forcibly denied the right to self-determination.

Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, while speaking in the General Assembly's legal committee, said the right to self-determination is a fundamental pillar of the world order, received a press release here Sunday.

He pointed out that several General Assembly and Security Council resolutions had declared that attempts to unilaterally change the status of occupied territories whose people have yet to exercise that right are void.

"While most dependent or occupied peoples have been able to exercise their right to self-determination peacefully, there are some who have been denied this right and have been obliged to struggle for it," the Pakistani envoy said in a debate on the 'rule of law at the national and international levels.'"This is the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine," Ambassador Amir Khan told delegates.

"There will be no peace in the middle East or South Asia until the Palestinian people and the people of Jammu & Kashmir are enabled to exercise their right to self-determination."

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India World United Nations Palestine Aamir Khan Jammu Middle East Sunday Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

24 hours ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago
 Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for su ..

Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for suffering humanity: Prime Minist ..

1 day ago
 North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Mis ..

North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - Reports

1 day ago
 Some 20% of French Filling Stations Short on Fuel ..

Some 20% of French Filling Stations Short on Fuel Due to TotalEnergies Strike - ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.