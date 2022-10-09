Pakistan urges UN to take concrete steps to address Kashmir, Palestine situations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan has urged the United Nations to take concrete steps to address the situations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine where people are still forcibly denied the right to self-determination.

Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, while speaking in the General Assembly's legal committee, said the right to self-determination is a fundamental pillar of the world order, received a press release here Sunday.

He pointed out that several General Assembly and Security Council resolutions had declared that attempts to unilaterally change the status of occupied territories whose people have yet to exercise that right are void.

"While most dependent or occupied peoples have been able to exercise their right to self-determination peacefully, there are some who have been denied this right and have been obliged to struggle for it," the Pakistani envoy said in a debate on the 'rule of law at the national and international levels.'"This is the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine," Ambassador Amir Khan told delegates.

"There will be no peace in the middle East or South Asia until the Palestinian people and the people of Jammu & Kashmir are enabled to exercise their right to self-determination."