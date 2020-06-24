UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Urges UNSC Body To List Three Indian Nationals As Terrorists

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:59 PM

Pakistan urges UNSC body to list three Indian nationals as terrorists

Pakistan on Wednesday urged the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council to list three Indian nationals objectively and transparently as terrorists after having been designated by Pakistan for their involvement in financing, sponsoring and organizing terrorism in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday urged the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council to list three Indian nationals objectively and transparently as terrorists after having been designated by Pakistan for their involvement in financing, sponsoring and organizing terrorism in the country.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Pakistan had proposed the designation of four Indian nationals in 2019 under the United Nations 1267 Sanctions List, namely VenumadhavDongara, Ajoy Mistry, Gobinda Patnaik, and Angara Appaji.

"These individuals were financing, sponsoring and organizing terrorism inside Pakistan by providing financial, technical and material support to terrorist groups including TTP, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and others.

We are disappointed that Pakistan's proposal to designate VenumadhavDongara as a terrorist has been objected to, " the spokesperson remarked.

However, she hoped that the listing requests of other three Indian nationals will be given due consideration by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee in an objective and transparent manner.

She said that taking advantage of the prolonged conflict in Pakistan's neighbourhood, India had fomented terrorism inside Pakistan by providing training, financial and material support to terrorist groups to kill innocent people in Pakistan.

"These Indian nationals are now residing in India with impunity which vindicates Pakistan's position that India is a state-sponsor of terrorism," the spokesperson added.

