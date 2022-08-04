UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges UNSC, Int'l Community To Back Its Words For Justice In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 06:38 PM

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the international community should back its words with concrete actions for the sake of justice and human dignity in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

This was stated by Chargd' Affaires at Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo Ms. Ismat Hassan Sial during an interactive session with the prominent Japanese print and electronic media persons held to commemorate the 5th August Youm-e-Istehsal at the Embassy premises on Thursday.

Senior representatives from Nikkei Asia, Japan Broadcasting Corporation NHK and other organizations attended the event, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo said.

In her remarks,Ms. Sial highlighted the internationally recognized legal and political dimensions of the Kashmir dispute with special reference to illegal occupation by the Indian security forces in 1947.

She added that for the last 73 years India has unleashed a reign of terror and brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people, who have however, shown unmatched resilience and continued struggle for their just cause.

She also apprised the media persons about India's illegal acts of August 5, 2019 and subsequent unprecedented human rights violations, crackdown, media blockade, extra judicial killings in fake encounters, digital lock-down and demographic apartheid in IIOJK.

