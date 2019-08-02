Pakistan urges US, world powers to persuade India start talks on Kashmir: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said though Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, yet the United States and world powers should play their role to persuade India start mediation talks on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said though Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan , yet the United States and world powers should play their role to persuade India start mediation talks on Kashmir dispute.

"Contrary to the past, the US and India presently have very good relationship and if the US wants, it can use its influence over India for resolution of Kashmir dispute," he told a private tv channel.

He said resolution of Kashmir issue was a must for peace and stability in the region.

About India's rejection of President Trump's Kashmir mediation offer, the foreign minister said they knew India would not accept the mediation offer with open heart.

However, he said, India stated Kashmir was a bilateral issue but even then it was not ready to come to the negotiating table.

He said Pakistan had written a letter to the UN Secretary General about the lingering Kashmir issue, highlighting the gross human rights violations by the Indian occupied forces in the valley, while the issue of continued violation of the Line of Control (LoC) by India had also been raised in the letter.

Qureshi said Kashmir issue had become a flashpoint due to the Indian attitude and expressed his fear it might not affect the ongoing Afghan peace process.

To a question about Afghan peace process, he said that�Pakistan had convinced the US that the Afghan issue had no military solution and "We have also convinced the US to start negotiation with the Afghan Taliban."About Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with the Afghan Taliban, the foreign minister said a time frame about it could not be given at the moment, but the meeting would be held soon.

He said efforts were being made to pursue the Afghan Taliban to join the Afghan peace talks. "Afghan is an independent nation and they have to decide their future themselves," he added.