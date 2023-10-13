Pakistan urges world to condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJK

(@Abdulla99267510)

Tehreem Kanwal says torture, custodial killings, sexual and gender-based violence and grave human rights violations continue to haunt lives of the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13rd, 2023) Pakistan has urged the international community to condemn the Indian brutalities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

During Interactive Dialogue on the Report of the Special Rapporteur in New York, Third Secretary at Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the UN Tehreem Kanwal said torture, custodial killings, sexual and gender-based violence and grave human rights violations continue to haunt lives of the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said upholding and advancing respect for human dignity and human rights is a moral and legal imperative for the world community.