Pakistan urges world to hold India accountable for human rights violations in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that durable peace in South Asia is contingent upon peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with international legitimacy.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that India cannot mislead the international community over its state-terrorism being perpetrated with shameless impunity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message on the occasion of Right to Self-Determination Day, he said that Pakistan calls upon the international community to hold India accountable for the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and play its role for peaceful and durable resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The President said that the use of brutal force will never succeed in breaking the will of Kashmiris in their just and legitimate struggle.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that durable peace in South Asia is contingent upon peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with international legitimacy.

In his message on the occasion of Right to Self-Determination Day, he said, while observing this day, we reiterate our commitment to uphold the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and pay homage to Kashmiris' just struggle spanning more than seven decades.

He said that we are commemorating this day to remind the world community that it cannot abandon its moral and legal responsibilities towards the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister said that with the presence of 900,000 troops, India has turned the occupied territory into the largest open-air prison and the most militarized zone in the world.

The Prime Minister said that India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August, 2019, and subsequent measures, particularly pertaining to domicile rules and land ownership laws, were aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK and converting the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land.

United Nations must live up to its promise of granting right to self-determination to Kashmiris: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the United Nations must live up to its promise of granting right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

In his message on the occasion of Self-Determination Day, he said that India must allow the UN fact finding mission to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to investigate the reports of grave human rights violations there.

He said that today marks the completion of 73 years since the United Nations committed that the Jammu and Kashmir Dispute would be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite.