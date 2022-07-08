UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges World To Play Role For Peaceful Resolution Of J&K Dispute

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2022 | 01:27 PM

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- July 8th, 2022) Pakistan has urged the international community to play its due role for just and peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The call was made in a statement by Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed today, on the occasion of sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of iconic Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

The Foreign Office said the government and people of Pakistan pay strong tribute to the life and legacy of Burhan Wani for his selfless sacrifice in the struggle of Kashmiris to attain their inalienable right to self-determination.

Calling Burhan Wani as the face of the indigenous Kashmir freedom movement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan urges India to desist from indiscriminate use of force and relentless targeting of Kashmiris especially the youth.

