Pakistan, U.S., Afghanistan And Uzbekistan Create Platform For Regional Cooperation

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:18 PM

Pakistan, U.S., Afghanistan and Uzbekistan create platform for regional cooperation

Pakistan, the United States, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan Friday announced the formation of a new regional platform aimed at bolstering "regional connectivity" ahead of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan, the United States, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan Friday announced the formation of a new regional platform aimed at bolstering "regional connectivity" ahead of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

"The parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan critical to regional connectivity and agree that peace and regional connectivity are mutually reinforcing," the US State Department said in a statement.

"Recognizing the historic opportunity to open flourishing interregional trade routes, the parties intend to cooperate to expand trade, build transit links, and strengthen business-to-business ties".

Representatives of the four nations are expected to meet in the coming months "to determine the modalities of this cooperation with mutual consensus," the department added.

