Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

The army chief has thanked the US officials for their support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital for rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2022) Pakistan and United States have agreed on improving bilateral cooperation in economic, trade and investment sectors.

The understanding was reached during meetings of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa with Secretary of Defence General Lloyd James Austin III Retired, National Security Advisor Jacob Jeremiah Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of state Wendy Ruth Sherman during his visit to USA.

During the meetings, matters of mutual of interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

He offered heartfelt condolence on the deaths and devastation caused by hurricane in Florida.

He said Pakistan fully understands the loss and pain of victims' families as Pakistan is suffering from similar effects of climate change.

Both sides had convergence on major international issues including Afghanistan and need for cooperation to avoid humanitarian crisis and improving peace and stability in the region.