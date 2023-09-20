Pakistan, US agree to continue cooperation for lasting peace in Afghanistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The understanding comes at a meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and US Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West in New York.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2023) Pakistan and the United States have agreed to continue cooperation for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

On this occasion, the Foreign Minster reiterated Pakistan's commitment for stable, peaceful, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.