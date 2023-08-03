Open Menu

Pakistan, US Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 03, 2023 | 01:56 PM

Both sides discuss Pak-US cooperation in diverse fields and agreed to further enhance ties especially in trade, technology, agriculture, energy and climate change.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan called on US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment Jose W. Fernandez at US Department of State in Washington.

They discussed Pak-US cooperation in devirse fields and agreed to further enhance ties especially in trade, technology, agriculture, energy and climate change.

In a tweet US Under Secretary Fernandez said that they discussed strengthening US-Pak economic partnership and climate resilience via U.

S.-Pakistan Green Alliance and investment in technology sector. He said that he looks forward to working together on mutually beneficial priorities.

Meanwhile, the ambassador, in a tweet said that together- Pakistan and the US - will work to take our cooperation in trade, technology, agriculture, energy and climate resilience to a higher plane.

He also expressed the hope to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) from the US for Pakistan.

