Pakistan-US Infantry Rifle Company Exchange Exercise-2024 underway at NCTC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The troops from the armed forces of Pakistan and United States participated in the two-week long Pakistan-United States Infantry Rifle Company Exchange Exercise-2024 underway at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi.

The Pakistan-United States Infantry Rifle Company Exchange Exercise-2024 is a bilateral joint exercise in Counter Terrorism domain to exchange tactical skills at combating menace of terrorism at sub unit level, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Wednesday.

The two weeks long exercise commenced on June 29th at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi with participation of Infantry companies from both sides.

The exercise is aimed at sharing Counter Terrorism experiences besides refining drills procedures vital for Counter Terrorism operations.

The scope of Exercise envisages attaining marksmanship skills during urban warfare by understanding best practices adopted at sub unit level.

The inaugural event was witnessed by General Officer Commanding Kharian Garrison.