Pakistan, US Long-standing, Historic Partners: Masood Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says Pakistan and the United States are long-standing and historic partners.

Talking to President and Chief Executive Officer of World Affairs Council of America (WACA) Matthew Hughes at the Embassy in Washington, he said the current positive trajectory in the bilateral relations is based on strong desire on both sides to expand the bandwidth of this relationship, with special focus on enhanced cooperation in non-security areas.

The Ambassador appreciated the role played by WACA and its leadership for promoting programs and educational initiatives for diverse, multi-generational audiences across United States from grassroots to grasstops citizens.

He briefed Hughes about current state of Pakistan-United States bilateral relations.

He also highlighted the importance of linkages between academics, educational institutions and diaspora to forge solid foundation for long-lasting relations, highlighting huge potential for WACA’s collaboration and intertwining with similar platforms in Pakistan.

Hughes briefed the Ambassador about WACA’s mission and its leading programmes. He expressed willingness to expand collaboration with counterparts in Pakistan.

The World Affairs Councils of America (WACA), founded in 1918, is the largest nonprofit international affairs organization in the United States. The WACA network comprises of 93 autonomous and nonpartisan councils across 40 states in US.

