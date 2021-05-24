Pakistan, US National Security Advisers meet in Geneva

National Security Adviser of Pakistan Dr. Moeed Yusuf and his counterpart from the United States Jake Sullivan met in Geneva on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser of Pakistan Dr. Moeed Yusuf and his counterpart from the United States Jake Sullivan met in Geneva on Sunday.

Both sides had a positive conversation on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to advance practical cooperation on these issues, a joint statement issued here on Monday said.