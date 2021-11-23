Pakistan, US need to deepen engagement for peace, development in Afghanistan: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has particularly underscored that there is an urgent need to financially assist the Afghan people as part of the effort to prevent an humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized that Pakistan and the United States need to deepen engagement to promote peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

He was talking to Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee Congressman Gregory Meeks and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-Proliferation, Congressman Ami Bera, in Islamabad today [Monday].

Prime Minister also hoped that visit of both the Congressmen will not only lead to further deepening of Pakistan-United States relations but will be instrumental in strengthening ties between Parliaments of the two countries.

Both sides maintained that Pakistan and United States should work to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relationship as well as co-operation in health, security, counter-terrorism, and combating climate change.

Earlier, the delegation of US Congressmen called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad today.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representative Congressman Gregory Meeks and Chairman of the Asia Subcommittee of the HFAC Ami Bera.

Welcoming the Congressional delegation to Pakistan, the Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the United States and wants to further deepen and widen this relationship.

The Foreign Minister hoped that more high-level exchanges will take place between both countries strengthening people-to-people ties.

He emphasized that Pakistan is pursuing imperatives of geo-economics and is determined to make the country a hub of trade, investment, and finance. He invited US companies to invest in Pakistan’s IT and Health sectors- apart from reaping dividends from other growing sectors.

Both Congressmen maintained that US companies are keen to invest in Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan.

He highlighted Pakistan’s continuing efforts for facilitating humanitarian assistance and economic support to Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister hoped that the international community will expeditiously extend finical assistance to Afghanistan enabling the country to meet its compelling needs.

Congressman Meeks deeply appreciated Pakistan’s role in the evacuation of US and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan and hoped that the two countries will widen their engagement to stabilize Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister maintained that Pakistan is firmly committed to promote peace and security in South Asia enabling the region to realize its immense potential and hoped that the US will support Pakistan’s endeavours in that regard.

Apprising the delegation about the egregious human rights violations in IIOJK, the Foreign Minister hoped that the US Congress will play its due role in raising voice for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Later, the delegation led by Mr Gregory Weldon Meeks, Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC), USA and Mr Amerish Babulal Bera, Members HFAC (Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia Pacific, Central Asia and Non-proliferation) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Talking to a US delegation, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement with all the regional players for enduring peace in the region.

The Army Chief reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people. He re-emphasized that "Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan".

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for effective border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.