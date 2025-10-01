Pakistan U.S Partnership Moving Forward With Renewed Goodwill & Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 08:51 PM
Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, received the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, Natalie Baker, at the Ministry of Human Rights here on Wednesday
The Minister warmly welcomed Ms Natalie Baker and reaffirmed the importance of the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the United States. He noted that the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Washington reflected the shared desire of both countries to strengthen political understanding and open new avenues of cooperation.
Both sides appreciated the positive momentum in bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction that the relationship is moving forward in a spirit of mutual respect and constructive engagement.
They underlined the significance of continued dialogue, stability, and goodwill in building stronger ties between the two nations.
The Minister highlighted that Pakistan values its friendship with the United States and looks forward to deepening cooperation across political, economic, and social spheres. Ms Natalie Baker reiterated the U.S. commitment to working together with Pakistan in areas of mutual interest.
The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, reflecting the close and cooperative spirit that continues to define Pakistan–U.S. relations.
