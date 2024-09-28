Pakistan, US Reaffirm Desire To Enhance Cooperation In Key Areas
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says his brief meeting with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during reception was most warm and cordial
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed their common desire to enhance cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, technology and climate action.
This was stated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a post on his X handle after attending a reception in New York hosted by US President Joe Biden in honour of the heads of state and government participating in the United Nations General Assembly session.
The Prime Minister said his brief meeting with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during the reception was most warm and cordial.
Recent Stories
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz, President Biden exchange good wishes4 seconds ago
-
PR decides to restore Jaffar Express from Oct 115 minutes ago
-
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custody8 minutes ago
-
Ghandapur using KP resources to attack Punjab: Azma15 minutes ago
-
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance19 minutes ago
-
CS expresses grief over loss of lives in Mari Petroleum helicopter crash25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 24th polio case25 minutes ago
-
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis25 minutes ago
-
Five suspicious individuals shifted to police station during search operation PS Secretariat35 minutes ago
-
Sharing dialogue on Nutrition Innovations; Exhibition held35 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of two women's murder45 minutes ago
-
2nd Polio case detected positive in Hyderabad during 5 weeks45 minutes ago