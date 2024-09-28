Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says his brief meeting with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during reception was most warm and cordial

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed their common desire to enhance cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, technology and climate action.

This was stated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a post on his X handle after attending a reception in New York hosted by US President Joe Biden in honour of the heads of state and government participating in the United Nations General Assembly session.

The Prime Minister said his brief meeting with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during the reception was most warm and cordial.