Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Information Secretary of Muslim League-Q Punjab, Khawaja Rameez Hasan, said in a press release that the best relations between Pakistan and America are in the interest of Pakistan.He said that the multi-billion Dollar American welfare projects working in Pakistan are indirectly playing a practical role in providing facilities to the people.

He said that the World is focusing on economic development instead of militancy and hatred. We need to focus on our best future.He further said that the elements spreading hatred against America themselves benefit from American welfare projects,Because the American welfare projects are engaged in serving the Pakistani people without discrimination.