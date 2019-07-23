UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-US Relations Enter New Era: Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan would lead to start new era of bilateral relation between both countries

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan would lead to start new era of bilateral relation between both countries.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the minister welcomed US President's good-will gesture for acknowledging Pakistan's role for establishing peace in Afghanistan.

The minister said Pakistan holds in respect Donald Trump's offer to mediate for Kashmir dispute. He said Imran Khan has filled vacuum of leadership-gap which has given a boost to morale of the nation.

The minister said Pakistan is on the way to progress and praised foreign minister Shah Mahmood's role in evolving good diplomacy.

