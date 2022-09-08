Pakistan-US relations heading in positive direction: FM

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that Pakistan-US relations are heading in the positive direction.

Speaking to the state media after a meeting with the US Department of State's Counselor Derek Chollet in Islamabad on Thursday, he said both the countries enjoy historic and long standing relations, and the presence of US officials in Pakistan during these difficult times sends a clear message of the robustness of this relationship.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his gratitude to the US for showing the support and solidarity with Pakistan when it is hit by the devastating floods. He was confident that the two countries will also work together on the broader agenda of climate change and the rebuilding of infrastructure in a way that withstands these climate shocks.

Speaking on the occasion, Derek Chollet said the US has already pledged over thirty million Dollars of support in response to the floods and we will be making more announcements soon. He said his country fully recognizes that this will be a long term challenge for Pakistan. He said the US is also Pakistan's partner for the long term.

Derek Chollet said the devastating floods are catching the world attention. He said we need to help Pakistan recover from the floods.

He said his country is also looking forward to working with Pakistan to build a strong relationship.