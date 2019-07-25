UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-US Relations 'reset' Sans 'doing More' Talk At PM-Trump Recent Meeting: FO

Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:47 PM

The Foreign Office on Thursday said relations between Pakistan and the United States had now been "reset" and there was no talk about 'doing more' during the recent meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Trump in Washington.

"Nothing happened such as the US asking Pakistan to 'do more'. Instead, the talks focused on the interests of each side," the Foreign Office Spokesman said at a weekly press briefing.

FO Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan wanted to move forward keeping in view its own interests. "They [the US] talked about their interests and we talked about ours. This is called the diplomatic space," he said when asked if the US pressurized Pakistan for putting in more effort on issues of its concern.

Asked whether the release of pending funds of Coalition Support Fund (CSF) came under discussion, he said the two leaders agreed on the intent of close collaboration on multiple matters.

"Leaders meet to decide the intent [of bilateral relations], whereas the mechanism is sorted out later, which we will do in this case too," he said.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement in joint press interaction with President Trump that Pakistan had tipped off the US on hiding of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, he said, "We had given only the initial lead and we stand by it." On what next following the mediation offer by President Trump on Kashmir, he said India's mature approach was the most required step at the moment.

"Pakistan is peace-based and dialogue-based approach remains the same to resolve the Kashmir dispute. It's India which has to show maturity," he added.

About next meeting on operationalization of Kartarpur Corridor, the spokesman said Pakistan was ready, and awaiting response from India on finalization ofdates.

