UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, US Share Fundamental Convergence On Need For Peace Settlement In Afghanistan: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:15 PM

Pakistan, US share fundamental convergence on need for peace settlement in Afghanistan: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday stressed that there was a fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the United States on the need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday stressed that there was a fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the United States on the need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

He expressed the hope that the new setup in Afghanistan would make concerted efforts for peace and stability as well as work towards the betterment of the lives of all Afghan people.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views during a meeting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman here.

The Deputy Secretary of State was accompanied by Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu. Views were exchanged on bilateral relations, Afghanistan, and regional peace and stability.

The Foreign Minister noted that an inclusive and broad-based political structure reflecting the ethnic diversity of Afghan society was essential for Afghanistan's stability and progress.

He also stressed that the current situation required positive engagement of the international community, urgent provision of humanitarian assistance, release of Afghan financial resources, and measures to help build a sustainable economy to alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

In the context of Pakistan-US bilateral relations, the Foreign Minister underlined Pakistan's commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term and sustainable relationship anchored in economic cooperation, regional connectivity, and peace in the region.

He added that a regular and structured dialogue process between Pakistan and US was vital for promoting common interests and advancing shared regional objectives.

Highlighting the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of peacefully resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

The Foreign Minister also thanked the United States for the COVID-related support extended to Pakistan.

Deputy Secretary Sherman conveyed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the earthquake that struck parts of Balochistan on Thursday.

Deputy Secretary Sherman appreciated Pakistan's support for the evacuation of US citizens and others from Afghanistan, and its continued efforts for peace in the region.

Deputy Secretary Sherman underscored the importance of long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the US.

It was agreed to continue close communication and coordination on the situation in Afghanistan, security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, climate change, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity.

Deputy Secretary Sherman is visiting Pakistan on 7-8 October 2021. Her visit follows the recent meeting between Foreign Minister Qureshi and US Secretary of State Blinken on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on 23 September 2021.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Afghanistan Earthquake Balochistan United Nations Visit Jammu Progress Sherman New York United States September October All From Asia

Recent Stories

University of Karachi celebrates World Space Week ..

University of Karachi celebrates World Space Week 2021

43 seconds ago
 MNAs from Multan separately call on Prime Minister ..

MNAs from Multan separately call on Prime Minister

49 seconds ago
 PTI making efforts to bring transparency in electo ..

PTI making efforts to bring transparency in electoral system: Governor Sarwar

8 minutes ago
 Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at mosque in Afgh ..

Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at mosque in Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 EU bans additive used in sweets and cakes

EU bans additive used in sweets and cakes

8 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says EU Foreign Policy Chiefs Not Empowered ..

Lavrov Says EU Foreign Policy Chiefs Not Empowered to Make Independent Decisions ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.