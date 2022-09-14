Pakistan, US should enhance cooperation in empowering women, educating youth: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that Pakistan and U.S. should enhance cooperation to empower women and educate youth, which has an enormous potential to further foster bilateral relations.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the 16th American Studies Conference, titled "Seventy-Five Years of U.S.- Pakistan Relations: Lessons for the Future." jointly organized by the U.S. Embassy and Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

He said that it was necessary to provide equal opportunities to women for materializing their dreams and aspirations and making a meaningful contribution to the country's development. Women should be encouraged as no country could make economic and social progress without empowering its women. In this regard, the U.S. role is very significant as it always focuses on women empowerment and the promotion of education, he added.

Apart from this, both countries need to work on climate issues as it has affected Pakistan despite the fact that Pakistan accounts for less than 1 percent of total global emissions.

The minister further stated that Pakistan and the U.S. have a long history of collaboration in many fields, including education, economy, defense, health and other sectors. This cooperation is rooted in shared values and mutual interests. The Minister also acknowledged the U.S. cooperation in the education field and said that the Fulbright scholars and U.S Alumni of exchange programs are the assets of both countries.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, addressing the participants of the conference, said it is a great honor for the U.S. government to collaborate with Quaid e Azam university to promote the discipline of American studies.

He said such joint collaborative programs have benefited Pakistani and Americans and provide a platform to understand each other cultures and history further.

He said that Pakistan and U.S have a long-standing partnership and rich history of relations. "We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Pakistan. Our relationship began 75 years ago, shortly after Pakistan gained its independence". He said, "We live today in a world full of challenges. We can address those challenges most effectively by working together, side by side".

Ambassador further stated, "he looks forward to deepening the connections between the Pakistani and American people, which have a rich history, and an even brighter future." Talking about the recent flood disaster, he said that the United States is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life, livelihoods, and homes throughout Pakistan. He said the U.S. provides finical assistance of $53.1 million to Pakistan to help the flood-affected people.

The Ambassador said humanitarian relief supplies being transported include emergency food, drinking water, sanitation supplies and equipment, portable shelters, bedding, and hygiene supplies.

He said the U.S support for decades linked with development assistance to Pakistan for the construction of schools, Hospitals, and build highways throughout the country.

Explaining the education cooperation, he said in July this year; the U.S sent 189 Pakistani on full bright scholarships adding that the U.S. government contributes more to the Fulbright programs in Pakistan than any other country.

Ambassador further stated that bilateral trade reached nearly $9 billion in 2021, and "It is a relationship worth highlighting and is bigger and more important than ever." The United States is Pakistan's largest export market and one of the largest sources of foreign investment. Professor Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor of Quaid Azam University, thanked the participants and highlighted the significance of the American Studies Center for further fostering bilateral relations and educational cooperation.