UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-US Ties Based Upon Partnership, Shared Goals: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Pakistan-US ties based upon partnership, shared goals: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the Pakistan-US relations were based on partnership and shared goals, as Pakistan desired strong ties with all the countries, including the United States

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the Pakistan-US relations were based on partnership and shared goals, as Pakistan desired strong ties with all the countries, including the United States.

He was talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to the United States of America Masood Khan, who called on him. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present during the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed Ambassador Masood Khan to work for further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said connectivity of the Pakistani diaspora was one of the top most priorities of the government and the US was home to a very vibrant Pakistani community, which acted as a bridge between the two countries.

He also directed the ambassador-designate to work towards further strengthening of Pakistan-US relations, particularly for enhancement of trade, investment and public diplomacy.

The prime minister while wishing Ambassador Khan success for his new assignment, emphasized on correctly projecting Pakistan's foreign policy priorities.

Ambassador Masood Khan is an experienced diplomat and has previously served as Ambassador of Pakistan to China and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (including New York and Geneva). He had also served in Washington DC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations China Washington Geneva New York United States Sardar Masood Khan Media All Government Top

Recent Stories

Sensitizing public about environmental issues need ..

Sensitizing public about environmental issues need of hour: Ashrafi

3 minutes ago
 Step afoot to address problems of public at doorst ..

Step afoot to address problems of public at doorsteps: DC Khuzdar

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan Information dept's delegation visits P ..

Balochistan Information dept's delegation visits PSCA

3 minutes ago
 Punjab sports minister greets winners of Punjab M ..

Punjab sports minister greets winners of Punjab Mind Sports Masters

3 minutes ago
 Cultural Day celebrated at Women University

Cultural Day celebrated at Women University

9 minutes ago
 Week-long 'Sports Week' commences at Asghar Mall C ..

Week-long 'Sports Week' commences at Asghar Mall College

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>