Pakistan-US ties based upon partnership, shared goals: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the Pakistan-US relations were based on partnership and shared goals, as Pakistan desired strong ties with all the countries, including the United States

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the Pakistan-US relations were based on partnership and shared goals, as Pakistan desired strong ties with all the countries, including the United States.

He was talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to the United States of America Masood Khan, who called on him. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present during the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed Ambassador Masood Khan to work for further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said connectivity of the Pakistani diaspora was one of the top most priorities of the government and the US was home to a very vibrant Pakistani community, which acted as a bridge between the two countries.

He also directed the ambassador-designate to work towards further strengthening of Pakistan-US relations, particularly for enhancement of trade, investment and public diplomacy.

The prime minister while wishing Ambassador Khan success for his new assignment, emphasized on correctly projecting Pakistan's foreign policy priorities.

Ambassador Masood Khan is an experienced diplomat and has previously served as Ambassador of Pakistan to China and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (including New York and Geneva). He had also served in Washington DC.