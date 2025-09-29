Pakistan-US Ties Entering New Phase Of Economic Partnership: Envoy
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, said Monday that Pakistan-US relations are now moving toward a long-term partnership built on economic foundations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, said Monday that Pakistan-US relations are now moving toward a long-term partnership built on economic foundations.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PAK-US relationship was rooted in a deep tradition since the very first day.
He said that bilateral relations have perhaps never been as promising as they are today, with growing recognition that both sides seek to transform ties into durable cooperation.
The envoy stressed Pakistan’s growing role as a key country in ensuring peace in the region.
“This marks a new beginning with hopeful prospects for Pakistan-US relations. Both countries will move forward in a strong and coordinated manner,” he remarked.
Highlighting opportunities in the economic domain, Sheikh said Pakistan’s geostrategic location placed it in a resource-rich belt with vast mineral deposits.
In the coming years, he added, Pakistan’s connectivity and engagements with the wider world would expand further.
Recent Stories
Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustration of Albert Camus Novel “The ..
Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to Center for Autism Rehabilitati ..
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate change
Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic partnership: Envoy
One killed during mobile snatching bid in Peshawar
Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Chinese Embassy National Day reception
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns S Waziristan attack on F ..
NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB & Role of Students in ending ..
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of mother of Sindh Home Minister
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar refers matter of delayed ..
PML-N launches membership drive
Saudi Arabia hosts 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission session in Jeddah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustration of Albert Camus Novel “The Stranger” in Octo ..4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to Center for Autism Rehabilitation4 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate change4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic partnership: Envoy4 minutes ago
-
One killed during mobile snatching bid in Peshawar4 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns S Waziristan attack on Forces40 minutes ago
-
NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB & Role of Students in ending corruption40 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of mother of Sindh Home Minister40 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar refers matter of delayed payments to land aff ..40 minutes ago
-
PML-N launches membership drive44 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia hosts 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission session in Jeddah44 minutes ago
-
Dengue situation reviewed44 minutes ago