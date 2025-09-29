Open Menu

Pakistan-US Ties Entering New Phase Of Economic Partnership: Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, said Monday that Pakistan-US relations are now moving toward a long-term partnership built on economic foundations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PAK-US relationship was rooted in a deep tradition since the very first day.

He said that bilateral relations have perhaps never been as promising as they are today, with growing recognition that both sides seek to transform ties into durable cooperation.

The envoy stressed Pakistan’s growing role as a key country in ensuring peace in the region.

“This marks a new beginning with hopeful prospects for Pakistan-US relations. Both countries will move forward in a strong and coordinated manner,” he remarked.

Highlighting opportunities in the economic domain, Sheikh said Pakistan’s geostrategic location placed it in a resource-rich belt with vast mineral deposits.

In the coming years, he added, Pakistan’s connectivity and engagements with the wider world would expand further.

