Pakistan-US ties on upward trajectory: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said that Pakistan’s relations with the United States constitute an important pillar of its foreign policy, underlining the longstanding and broad-based partnership between the two countries.

“Our bilateral relationship is on an upward trajectory, and it is important to maintain the current positive momentum,” Chairman Senate said during a meeting with Natalie Baker, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy, at the Parliament House.

He said that mutual trust, respect, and shared interests should be the defining principles of Pakistan-US relations. “We wish to further deepen and broaden this relationship,” he said, calling for enhanced people-to-people contacts and increased interaction at political, parliamentary, business, education, and cultural levels.

Gilani highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to encourage US companies to explore new areas for investment, noting that the United States remains Pakistan’s largest export market. “We are keen to diversify our bilateral trade relationship with the US, with a special focus on boosting trade and business cooperation,” he said.

Referring to regional dynamics, the Chairman Senate affirmed Pakistan’s desire for better and constructive relations with all neighboring countries, despite prevailing bilateral challenges.

Recalling his tenure as Prime Minister, Gilani mentioned his official visit to the United States in July 2008 and productive meetings with then-President George W. Bush. He also noted his discussions with President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the 2012 Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul, which further strengthened bilateral ties.

He commended the United States for its contributions as an important economic and development partner and emphasized the need to diversify cooperation in areas such as climate change mitigation and adaptation, energy transition, water management, climate-smart agriculture, biodiversity conservation, and waste management.

Gilani also highlighted the strong defense partnership between the two countries, particularly Pakistan’s role as a frontline state during the global war on terror. “We must continue to explore new avenues for trade and investment, leveraging our unique strengths to drive growth and innovation,” he said.

He welcomed the new US administration under President Donald Trump and expressed hope for further improvement in bilateral relations under the new government. Gilani also appreciated US assistance in Pakistan’s flood relief and other humanitarian efforts.

The Chairman Senate acknowledged the vibrant role of the Pakistani diaspora in the US and underscored the importance of educational exchanges in fostering mutual understanding.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to constructive engagement, he expressed optimism for sustained diplomatic collaboration and deeper cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker thanked Chairman Senate Gilani for the warm welcome. She affirmed that Pakistan remains an important partner of the United States and conveyed President Trump’s appreciation for Pakistan’s role in counter-terrorism efforts.

She lauded Gilani’s leadership in promoting peace and stability, describing him as a "champion of peace." Baker also emphasized the need to broaden trade and economic ties and extended her best wishes to the Chairman Senate.