Pakistan-US ties rapidly improving: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan

Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:07 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan Wednesday said that ties between Pakistan and the United States are rapidly improving

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan Wednesday said that ties between Pakistan and the United States are rapidly improving.

In a statement he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was warmly welcomed by the US government and Pakistani community in Washington which was unmatched and historical.

He said the meeting between the Prime Minister and President Donald Trump has historical significance and this meeting conveyed a clear message to the region and the world as well, Radio Pakistan reported.

Faisal Javed said, the world is giving full attention to the stance of Prime Minister and exploring the resolution of complex problems of the region.

