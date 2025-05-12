Open Menu

Pakistan-U.S. Trade Volume Reaches $7.3 Bln: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 10:55 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Commerce Zulifqar Ali Bhatti has said that the total trade volume between Pakistan and the United States has reached $7.3 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Commerce Zulifqar Ali Bhatti has said that the total trade volume between Pakistan and the United States has reached $7.3 billion.

During the Question Hour session in the National Assembly, he said that from July 2024 to March 2025, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $5.53 billion. Pakistan's exports to the U.S. amounted to $4.

34 billion, while imports from the U.S. were recorded at $1.19 billion.

A significant increase of $3.15 billion was noted in Pakistan's exports to the United States during this period. He further informed the House that the Prime Minister has formed a technical delegation to engage with the U.S. regarding recent tariff measures. Officials believe that if tariffs are reduced by the U.S., there is strong potential for a substantial boost in Pakistani exports.

