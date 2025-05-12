Pakistan-U.S. Trade Volume Reaches $7.3 Bln: NA Told
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 10:55 PM
Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Commerce Zulifqar Ali Bhatti has said that the total trade volume between Pakistan and the United States has reached $7.3 billion
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Commerce Zulifqar Ali Bhatti has said that the total trade volume between Pakistan and the United States has reached $7.3 billion.
During the Question Hour session in the National Assembly, he said that from July 2024 to March 2025, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $5.53 billion. Pakistan's exports to the U.S. amounted to $4.
34 billion, while imports from the U.S. were recorded at $1.19 billion.
A significant increase of $3.15 billion was noted in Pakistan's exports to the United States during this period. He further informed the House that the Prime Minister has formed a technical delegation to engage with the U.S. regarding recent tariff measures. Officials believe that if tariffs are reduced by the U.S., there is strong potential for a substantial boost in Pakistani exports.
Recent Stories
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tarde10 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh10 minutes ago
-
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district10 minutes ago
-
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif16 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar16 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine37 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat37 minutes ago
-
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in Kot Addu47 minutes ago
-
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordin ..50 minutes ago