Pakistan, US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Agree To Establish Platform For Regional Connectivity

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:53 PM

Recognizing the historic opportunity to open flourishing international trade routes, the parties intend to cooperate to expand trade, build transit links and strengthen business-to-business ties.

TASHKENT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2021) Pakistan, United States, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan have agreed to establish a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform focused on enhancing regional connectivity.

According to Foreign Office, the understanding reached amongst the representatives of the four countries.

They agreed to meet in the coming months to determine the modalities of this cooperation with mutual consensus.

More Stories From Pakistan

