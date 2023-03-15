UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, US Vow To Advance Transition To Renewable Energy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan and US Department of State Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt has said that the United States will help Pakistan reach its goal of 60 percent renewables by 2030.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2023) Pakistan and the United States on Wednesday agreed to advance transition to renewable energy and promote a more stable, secure and prosperous energy future for both countries.

The understanding was reached during Energy Security Dialogue in Islamabad, chaired by Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan and US Department of State Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt.

Under the commitment, the United States will help Pakistan reach its goal of 60 percent renewables by 2030.

The United States will also start new programs in Pakistan, including a 500,000 Dollars project to restore electricity infrastructure in flood-affected areas in Sindh, a grant to promote research and development of electric vehicles at the Lahore University for Management Science and support for the US-Pakistan Women Council in Energy Scholars Program.

On the occasion, both countries also resolved to continue deepening bilateral partnership through the US-Pakistan 'Green Alliance' framework. The framework will help them jointly face climate, environmental, and economic needs through partnership on renewable, sustainable, and clean energy.

