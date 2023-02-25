UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, US Vow To Elevate Women’s Role In Pakistan’s Economic Growth

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2023 | 10:54 AM

Pakistan, US vow to elevate women’s role in Pakistan’s economic growth

The United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai has joined Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar in the discussion.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2023) Pakistan and the United States have affirmed a mutual commitment to advancing programs and policies that elevate women’s role in Pakistan’s long-term economic growth.

The understanding to this effect was reached in a discussion on gender equity and equality and women’s economic empowerment during the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council meeting in Washington, D.C.

The United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai joined Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar in the discussion.

The Trade Representative and the Minister for Commerce recognized the importance of women for sustainable economic growth and expressed their support for inclusive supply chains and supplier diversity.

They noted that integration of Pakistan’s women-owned businesses into value chains will be critical to promote competitiveness and supply chain resilience and expressed their intent to support upcoming training programs for women-owned businesses and corporate buyers led by WEConnect International.

Minister Qamar conveyed that the Commerce Ministry and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan are committed to boosting women’s business enterprises and, to this end, two trade fairs are being organized this year.

Syed Naveed Qamar highlighted the Women Entrepreneurship Development Plan, introduced by TDAP and the Ministry of Commerce, which aims to strengthen women’s business skills through extensive training.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Katherine Washington United States Women Commerce Agreement

Recent Stories

Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: ..

Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: APEX Committee

13 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th February 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category ..

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category 2022

10 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.