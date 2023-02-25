Pakistan, US vow to elevate women’s role in Pakistan’s economic growth

(@Abdulla99267510)

The United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai has joined Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar in the discussion.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2023) Pakistan and the United States have affirmed a mutual commitment to advancing programs and policies that elevate women’s role in Pakistan’s long-term economic growth.

The understanding to this effect was reached in a discussion on gender equity and equality and women’s economic empowerment during the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council meeting in Washington, D.C.

The Trade Representative and the Minister for Commerce recognized the importance of women for sustainable economic growth and expressed their support for inclusive supply chains and supplier diversity.

They noted that integration of Pakistan’s women-owned businesses into value chains will be critical to promote competitiveness and supply chain resilience and expressed their intent to support upcoming training programs for women-owned businesses and corporate buyers led by WEConnect International.

Minister Qamar conveyed that the Commerce Ministry and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan are committed to boosting women’s business enterprises and, to this end, two trade fairs are being organized this year.

Syed Naveed Qamar highlighted the Women Entrepreneurship Development Plan, introduced by TDAP and the Ministry of Commerce, which aims to strengthen women’s business skills through extensive training.